Georgia Tech moving 5 home games from 2020-24 off campus

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech is moving five home games — one each in five consecutive seasons, including dates against Notre Dame in 2020 and 2024 — to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The moved games announced Tuesday also include the 2022 season opener against Clemson.

The dates and opponents for Georgia Tech’s 2021 and 2023 home games at the $1.5 billion stadium have not been announced. The stadium opened in 2017 as home for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United and was the Super Bowl site this month.

The changes do not affect Georgia Tech’s 2019 schedule.

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury says he originally explored options for the home game against Notre Dame on Nov. 14, 2020, before expanding the search to a five-year deal.

