Former Clemson safety pleads guilty in apartment break-in

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson, who played on the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team, has received three years’ probation after pleading guilty for his role in an apartment break-in last March.

Johnson, late Clemson running back C.J. Fuller and ex-Duke player Quaven Ferguson were charged with armed robbery and weapons possession.

According to Pickens County Court records, the 23-year-old Johnson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of common law robbery. He was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act and his six-year sentence was suspended to three as long as he does not violate probation.

Ferguson, 22, also received three years of probation after his guilty plea.

Associated Press

