Cowboys’ Gregory suspended indefinitely in 4th ban from NFL

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the fourth time the troubled player has been banned by the league.

The suspension announced Tuesday comes about seven months after Gregory was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell following a lengthy process aimed at reviving his career. Gregory missed 30 of the 32 games over two seasons as a result of his first three suspensions.

Gregory had his best year in 2018, posting career highs with six sacks and 14 games. He was reinstated just before the start of training camp last year and was active for the season opener.

There’s no guarantee the 26-year-old Gregory will be reinstated again should he try. His previous suspension was a yearlong ban, and Gregory waited several months to apply for reinstatement in hopes of improving his chances.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL