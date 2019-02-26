Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bobby Knoop retires from Angels after 53 years in baseball

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime Angels player and coach Bobby Knoop has announced his retirement after 53 years in baseball.

Los Angeles shared the news in a release Tuesday.

The 80-year-old Knoop was one of the Angels’ first recognizable figures, earning the club’s MVP award four times in its inaugural decade. The second baseman played for the Angels from 1964-69, making an All-Star team and winning three Gold Glove Awards as part of a double-play duo with Jim Fregosi.

Knoop later worked for Los Angeles as a minor league manager, big league base coach and an interim manager for two games in 1994.

He has been an infield instructor with the Angels since 2013. He also played for the White Sox and Royals, worked as a major league coach for the White Sox and Blue Jays and was briefly a scout with the Rockies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

11:36 am
Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

10:01 am
Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

4:46 am
Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal
Colorado Sports

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach
Sports

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU
Sports

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Scroll to top
Skip to content