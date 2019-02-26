Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bad timing: Women’s WCup downhill result amended 3 days on

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — In ongoing fallout of faulty finish-line timing, a women’s World Cup downhill result has been altered three days later and two podium places changed.

The International Ski Federation says reassessing problems on Saturday with Swiss Timing’s system at Crans-Montana in Switzerland has knocked two Swiss racers off the podium.

The governing body and Swiss Timing “would like to apologize to all competitors, teams, media and Alpine Skiing followers for this unfortunate incident.”

Recalculating manually timed runs by four Swiss skiers has added 0.13 seconds to their times. They had 0.13 deducted on Saturday after each failed to stop the clock crossing the finish line.

It means Joana Haehlen and Lara Gut-Behrami drop from second and third, respectively, to fourth and sixth.

World Cup downhill standings leader Nicole Schmidhofer rises from fourth to runner-up, and Corinne Suter goes from fourth to third.

Race winner Sofia Goggia was never affected by the timing issue.

