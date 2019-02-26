Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Assault charges dropped against ex-Mercury assistant coach

PHOENIX (AP) — Charges have been dropped against former Phoenix Mercury assistant coach Todd Troxel, who was fired by the WNBA team last month following an independent investigation into alleged domestic violence.

Troxel was charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct following a physical altercation last Nov. 30 at the Phoenix-area home he shares with his fiancee.

Troxel’s attorney says Paradise Valley prosecutors moved to drop the charges after a city judge called for the case to be thrown out.

The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that both Troxel and his fiancee said in statements to the newspaper that they are remorseful the argument happened but deny an assault ever occurred.

Troxel had been an assistant with the Mercury for five seasons before being fired.

Associated Press

