Vassell leads No. 18 Florida St.’s late run past Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking Florida State’s second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and the 18th-ranked Seminoles held off Notre Dame 68-61 on Monday night.

Trent Forrest made 4 of 6 six free-throw attempts in the final minute to help the Seminoles (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hang on.

D.J. Harvey scored 18 points and Prentiss Hubb had 17 for Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12), which has dropped four straight games.

The Fighting Irish went scoreless for nearly five minutes late in the game and made just one of their final 10 field-goal attempts.

Vassell shot 5 of 6 from the floor, draining all three 3-point attempts, and had seven rebounds. He scored more points than he had in 14 prior ACC games.

Christ Koumadje added 12 points, the fourth time in the last five games he has scored in double figures.

John Mooney added 14 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame, which had won three straight in the series — none of which were played in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 44-3 at home in the last three seasons.

Florida State had the rebounding edge, 40-26.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have dropped all eight games against ranked opponents this season.

Florida State: The Seminoles were sluggish most of the night but made enough big plays late to secure a seventh 10-win season in ACC play. Florida State has won a program-best 12 ACC games three times, most recently in 2016-17.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame plays at Louisville on Sunday.

Florida State hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

