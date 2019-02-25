Update on the latest sports

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Aaron Hicks, Yankees agree to $70M, 7-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract that adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, says Hicks’ agreement includes a club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over seven seasons.

Hicks agreed on Jan. 11 to a $6 million, one-year contract and would have been eligible for free agency after the season.

His new, superseding deal calls for the 29-year-old to receive a $2 million signing bonus and keeps the $6 million salary this year. He gets $10.5 million annually from 2020-23 and $9.5 million in each of the following two seasons. The Yankees have a $12.5 million option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout. Hicks would get a $1 million assignment bonus the first time he is traded.

In other baseball news:

— Versatile free agent Marwin Gonzalez is officially a Minnesota Twin. The multi-positional player reported to spring training on Monday after signing a $21 million, two-year contract. The 29-year-old gets $12 million this year and $9 million in 2020. Gonzalez spent his first seven seasons with the Astros. In his best year, 2017, he batted .303 with 23 homers and 90 RBIs, finishing in the top 20 in AL MVP voting and helping Houston to the World Series championship. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated outfielder Zack Granite for assignment.

NHL-TRADE DEADLINE

Blue Jackets, Devils get trading under way on deadline day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils got the dealing started early on NHL trade deadline day.

Columbus acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from New Jersey for a 2022 fifth-round pick. It’s the Blue Jackets’ third trade in the past four days after acquiring forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in separate deals with the Ottawa Senators.

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. EST.

NFL-PLAYER’S TABLET STOLEN

NFL player’s passport, team-issued tablet stolen from car

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s team-issued tablet and passport were stolen from his Jeep.

Atlanta police spokesman Jarius Daugherty tells news outlets that NFL running back Peyton Barber’s SUV was broken into early Saturday in Buckhead. In addition to the passport and Microsoft Surface tablet, police say a group of men stole Barber’s designer sunglasses and clothes.

Police said Barber’s tablet contained playbook information, but a Buccaneers statement said the tablet only had videos and “nothing of much importance.” The team was able to remotely disable the tablet.

BOXING-WOMEN’S UNIFORM

Boxing body approves religiously respectful women’s uniform

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The international boxing association says it has approved new uniforms for female boxers to wear for religious reasons.

AIBA says “hijabs and full body form-fitting uniforms” have been designed “that do not compromise the competition and therefore the health of the boxers.”

Previously, the boxing association objected to the material of hijab head coverings “which was not designed to fit the body and had potential to come off and interfere in the competition.”

AIBA is currently under scrutiny by the International Olympic Committee, which halted formal planning for men’s and women’s boxing tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The IOC’s main issue is with AIBA president Gafur Rakhimov, who is on a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list.

SERENA WILLIAMS-CONTROVERSIAL CARTOON

Media watchdog says Williams cartoon didn’t breach standards

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian Press Council has ruled there was no breach of its standards of practice in a cartoon of tennis star Serena Williams which attracted global condemnation after being published by Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper last September.

The depiction of Williams by cartoonist Mark Knight showed the 23-time major winner reacting angrily during her loss to Naomi Osaka in the final of the U.S. Open. Williams is depicted with her mouth open wide, hands in fists and jumping above a broken tennis racket and a baby’s pacifier. The umpire was shown telling a blond, slender woman — meant to be Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and a father from Haiti — “Can you just let her win?”

In a ruling published Monday, the Australian Press Council said it “acknowledged that some readers found the cartoon offensive” but said there was sufficient public interest in commenting on the behavior of a player with a globally high profile.

The press council said it had received complaints from people who believed the cartoon was racist and sexist.