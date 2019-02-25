Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UEFA charges Atletico coach Simeone for obscene gesture

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone with improper conduct for an obscene gesture after his team scored against Juventus in the Champions League.

After Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored the first goal late in a 2-0 win on Wednesday, Simeone turned to his team’s fans and made the gesture.

Simeone said the gesture showed he had courage to make tough selection decisions. Two days later, he apologized.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case at a later date. Simeone could be banned from a future game.

The second leg in Italy will be played on March 12.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri also faces an improper conduct charge for his team being late on the field for kickoff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

10:11 am
Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

10:05 am
Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

7:26 pm
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension
Sports

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado
Sports

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content