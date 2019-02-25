Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Raiders making progress on completing Coliseum lease for ’19

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders are making progress toward completing a lease to keep the team at the Oakland Coliseum for at least one more season.

Coliseum Authority director Scott McKibben said Monday that the two sides are having “good, constructive talks” for finalizing a new lease for 2019 with an option for 2020. But McKibben says there are still details to be worked out before a contract can be brought to the board for approval. McKibben says that could happen by the end of next week.

The Raiders have been searching for a home for 2019 before they move to Las Vegas to play in a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium. The team had pulled out of lease extension talks after Oakland sued the Raiders and the NFL over the planned move to Las Vegas.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

10:11 am
Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

10:05 am
Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

7:26 pm
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension
Sports

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado
Sports

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content