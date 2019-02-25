No. 8 Maryland rallies to beat Purdue 58-55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help No. 8 Maryland rally for a 58-55 victory over Purdue on Monday night.

Stephanie Jones added 16 points, including three big free throws late, and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points for the Terrapins (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten), who clinched at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title. Shakira Austin delivered a team-high 14 rebounds for Maryland.

Freshman Kayana Traylor scored a season high with 18 points to lead Purdue (17-13, 8-9). Ae’Rianna Harris contributed 14 points and Dominique Oden 12 points.

Trailing 54-49, Karissa McLaughlin missed a layup with 22 seconds left. Blair Watson hit one of two free throws with 21.4 seconds left. Oden was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throw to narrow the deficit to 55-52 with 19.7 seconds to go.

Jones was fouled and hit one of two free throws to push the lead to 56-52. Traylor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one point with 6.8 seconds to go. Jones was fouled and hit both free throws with 6 seconds left. Purdue’s Cassidy Hardin missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Boilermakers used a 7-0 run to take a 39-29 lead in the third quarter. Trailing 43-34 with 2:42 left in the third quarter, the Terrapins scored 13 straight points to take a 47-43 edge. Purdue ended the 9-minute-plus scoring drought with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter to cut Maryland’s lead to 47-45 on a layup by Oden.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins entered the game with a one-game lead over second-place Iowa, who played at Nebraska Monday night. Maryland is seeking to be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The Terrapins have a 10-2 series lead over Purdue.

Purdue: Had the Boilermakers held on to its third quarter lead of 10 points, it would have gone a long way as the team looks to secure a better seeding position and lock down an NCAA berth.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins will play host to Illinois Saturday in their final regular season game.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will close the regular season Sunday at rival Indiana.