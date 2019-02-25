No. 5 UNC looks to extend streak vs Syracuse

Syracuse (18-9, 9-5) vs. No. 5 North Carolina (22-5, 12-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 North Carolina looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Syracuse. In its last seven wins against the Orange, North Carolina has won by an average of 12 points. Syracuse’s last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2014, a 57-45 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: North Carolina’s Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TYUS: Tyus Battle has connected on 30.2 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Syracuse is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Orange are 4-9 when opponents score more than 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Heels have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Orange. North Carolina has 52 assists on 102 field goals (51 percent) over its previous three contests while Syracuse has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina offense is ranked third in the country by scoring 87.1 points per game this year. Syracuse has only averaged 69.8 points per game, which ranks 235th.

