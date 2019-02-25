N. Fla. looks to extend streak vs Stetson

Stetson (7-22, 3-11) vs. North Florida (14-16, 8-7)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks for its sixth straight conference win against Stetson. North Florida’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 92-55 on Feb. 6. Stetson snuck past North Alabama by three points in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The sophomore tandem of Abayomi Iyiola and Christiaan Jones has led the Hatters. Iyiola has averaged 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while Jones has recorded 10 points per game. The Ospreys have been led by juniors Noah Horchler and Wajid Aminu, who are averaging 16 and 11.6 points, respectively.

NIFTY NOAH: Horchler has connected on 29.6 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 51.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Stetson has lost its last 14 road games, scoring 63.9 points, while allowing 81.6 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ospreys have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hatters. North Florida has 43 assists on 79 field goals (54.4 percent) across its past three contests while Stetson has assists on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Atlantic Sun teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com