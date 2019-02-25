Miss. St. looks for home win vs Mizzou

Missouri (12-14, 3-11) vs. Mississippi State (20-7, 8-6)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its fourth straight win over Missouri at Humphrey Coliseum. The last victory for the Tigers at Mississippi State was a 78-36 win on Feb. 13, 2013.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon has averaged 18.6 points and five rebounds while Lamar Peters has put up 12 points and 5.4 assists. For the Tigers, Jordan Geist has averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jeremiah Tilmon has put up 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

GIFTED GEIST: Geist has connected on 35.9 percent of the 153 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri is 9-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 3-14 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. Mississippi State is 14-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 6-7 whenever teams score more than 68 on the Bulldogs.

RECENT GAMES: Missouri has scored 64.2 points while allowing 70.2 points over its last five games. Mississippi State has averaged 73.8 points while giving up 65.6 over its last five.

