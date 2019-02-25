Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mathews scores 32 to lead Lipscomb over NJIT 81-77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Garrison Mathews had a season-high 32 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat NJIT 81-77 on Monday night.

Matt Rose had 12 points for Lipscomb (22-6, 13-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kenny Cooper added 11 points. Eli Pepper had eight rebounds for the home team.

Lipscomb posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Shyquan Gibbs had 19 points for the Highlanders (20-10, 8-7). Abdul Lewis added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Diandre Wilson had 15 points.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders for the season. Lipscomb defeated NJIT 70-52 on Jan. 16. Lipscomb finishes out the regular season against North Alabama on the road on Friday. NJIT finishes out the regular season against Liberty at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

