Lipscomb looks to sweep NJIT

NJIT (20-9, 8-6) vs. Lipscomb (21-6, 12-2)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb goes for the season sweep over NJIT after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when the Bisons shot 50 percent from the field while holding NJIT to just 36.4 percent en route to an 18-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Lipscomb’s Garrison Mathews, Rob Marberry and Eli Pepper have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 35.3 percent of the 170 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: NJIT is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Highlanders are 7-9 when scoring any fewer than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bisons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Lipscomb has 34 assists on 67 field goals (50.7 percent) across its past three games while NJIT has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lipscomb offense is ranked ninth overall by scoring 84.1 points per game this year. NJIT has only averaged 70.5 points per game, which ranks 217th.

