Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Liberty

Kennesaw State (5-24, 2-12) vs. Liberty (23-6, 12-2)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to five games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the NJIT Highlanders 63-62 on Feb. 9. Liberty lost 75-70 to North Florida in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty’s Scottie James, Caleb Homesley and Lovell Cabbil have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tyler Hooker has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Kennesaw State field goals over the last five games. Hooker has 30 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Liberty is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 23-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Liberty is a sterling 21-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.7 percent or less. The Flames are 2-6 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames seventh among Division I teams. The Kennesaw State offense has averaged 62.7 points through 29 games (ranked 307th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com