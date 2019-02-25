Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Japan’s Daniel and Argentina’s Delbonis out of Brazil Open

SAO PAULO (AP) — Eighth-seeded Taro Daniel of Japan and Argentina’s Federico Delbonis were eliminated at the Brazil Open on Monday.

Argentinian Marco Trungelliti upset Daniel in the first round of the clay-court tournament 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Delbonis, who won the title in Sau Paulo in 2014, was topped by Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4.

Also on Monday, Chile’s Christian Garin beat Portugal’s Pedro Sousa 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain eliminated Maximilian Marterer of Germany 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Baena will next play third-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina.

