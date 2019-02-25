Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Howard scores 16 to lead Alcorn St. past Alabama A&M 61-55

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Maurice Howard had 16 points as Alcorn State got past Alabama A&M 61-55 on Monday night.

Alonzo Campbell had 12 points for Alcorn State (10-17, 6-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Troymain Crosby added 11 points. Kobe Wilson had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Andre Kennedy had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-23, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Evan Wiley added 16 points. Amari Goulbourne had 11 points.

The Braves evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Alabama A&M defeated Alcorn State 71-62 on Jan. 28. Alcorn State matches up against Southern on the road on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Prairie View at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

