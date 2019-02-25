Hamilton scores 16 to lift NC A&T past Savannah St. 63-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Amari Hamilton came off the bench to score 16 points to lift NC A&T to a 63-58 win over Savannah State on Monday night, the Aggies’ eighth consecutive home victory.

Milik Gantz had 11 points and seven rebounds for NC A&T (16-12, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Ronald Jackson added eight rebounds. Andre Jackson had six rebounds for the hosts.

Romani Hansen had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-18, 7-7). Zaquavian Smith added 16 points. Zach Sellers had 15 points.

NC A&T takes on Florida A&M at home on Saturday. Savannah State plays Howard at home on Saturday.

