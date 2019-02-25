Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at 24th

NEW YORK (AP) — Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina — which climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky.

Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks’ lowest ranking since January 2014.

Wofford checked in at No. 24 for its first AP poll appearance in program history.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

10:11 am
Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

10:05 am
Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

7:26 pm
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension
Sports

Rockies, manager Bud Black agree to 3-year extension

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado
Sports

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content