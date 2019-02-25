Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dodgers meet with Harper, Roberts says it was good session

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bryce Harper met with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, a sign the market for the star free agent might be picking up as spring training enters its second full week.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the Sunday night meeting, saying it was “good” and a chance for the sides to “get to know each other.” Roberts says the Dodgers were “vetting a certain process.”

Roberts declined Monday to comment about possible terms for a contract with Harper, saying “I personally have to focus on the 61 guys that are here.”

Harper has been connected to the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants during a second consecutive slow free-agent market for the sport. Manny Machado, the other top free agent this winter, signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday.

The 26-year-old Harper was the 2015 NL MVP and made six All-Star teams in seven big league seasons with the Washington Nationals. He batted .249 with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and an .889 OPS last season.

