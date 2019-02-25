Coach says suspended Texas guard Kerwin Roach could return

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Shaka Smart suggested Monday that suspended guard Kerwin Roach II could return this season, though it likely won’t happen for this week’s game against Baylor

Roach remains suspended “indefinitely” for an unspecified rules violation. Last week’s suspension was the third for team’s leading scorer in his career. He was still allowed to travel with the team and was on the bench in street clothes for Texas’ 69-67 loss at Oklahoma.

Whether Roach returns will be up to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, Smart said. After playing at Baylor on Wednesday, Texas hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Del Conte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

