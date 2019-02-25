Ball State looks to extend streak vs Toledo

Toledo (21-6, 9-5) vs. Ball State (14-13, 5-9)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Toledo. In its last five wins against the Rockets, Ball State has won by an average of 13 points. Toledo’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2016, a 77-67 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tayler Persons, Tahjai Teague, K.J. Walton and Trey Moses have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Persons has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last five games. Persons has 31 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cardinals are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 10 times or fewer and 9-13 when they exceed 10 turnovers. The Rockets are 16-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or worse, and 5-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Ball State has an assist on 33 of 65 field goals (50.8 percent) over its past three contests while Toledo has assists on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Cardinals have averaged 22.3 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com