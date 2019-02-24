Update on the latest sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Duke rallies to beat Syracuse

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Duke had to stage a second-half rally to avoid its first losing streak of the season.

The Blue Devils trailed by five heading into the second half before posting a 75-65 victory at Syracuse.

RJ Barrett poured in 30 points on 14 of 20 shooting to pick up the offensive slack from the sidelined Zion Williamson, who sprained his left knee when his Nike shoe fell apart in Wednesday’s loss to North Carolina. Alex O’Connell shot 6 of 9 while scoring 20 points for Duke, which avenged their loss to the Orange at Durham earlier this season.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) was on the bench for the first time since his Wednesday accident that killed a 51-year-old man along a darkened highway. Boeheim received a warm ovation and the school held a moment of silence for Jorge Jimenez, who was struck by the coach’s vehicle.

No tickets have been issued and the investigation is continuing.

In Saturday’s other top-25 finals:

— Second-ranked Gonzaga earned its 18th straight win and staked its claim for a return trip to the top of the AP poll with a 102-68 thumping of BYU. Zach Norvell Jr. scored 25 points and Rui Hachimura added 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten since falling from the top of the poll in December.

— De’Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime and third-ranked Virginia rallied from 12 down to beat No. 18 Louisville, 64-52. The Cavaliers held the Cardinals to 6 of 30 from the field and 31 percent shooting overall.

— PJ Washington poured in 24 points as fourth-ranked Kentucky clobbered Auburn, 80-53. John Calipari picked up his 298th win as the Wildcats’ head coach to move past Joe B. Hall for second on the team’s all-time list, behind Adolph Rupp.

— Javonte Smart capped a 29-point performance with a crucial rebound and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds as No. 13 LSU outlasted fifth-ranked Tennessee 82-80 in overtime. Skyler Mays added 23 points to help LSU overcome the absence of Tremont Waters and pull into a tie with Tennessee atop the SEC.

— Caleb Martin dropped in 24 points and No. 6 Nevada avoided losing consecutive games for the first time this season by rallying past Fresno State, 74-68. Jordan Caroline had 17 points for the Wolf Pack, who trailed 62-60 with 4:34 left before scoring the game’s next eight points.

— North Carolina won for the 10th time in 11 games as Cameron Johnson’s 18 points and 10 rebounds led the eighth-ranked Tar Heels to a 77-59 rout of No. 16 Florida State. Luke Maye added 15 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman Nassir Little scored 18 points to help UNC move to 12-2 in the ACC.

— DeJon Jarreau scored 17 points and Corey Davis Jr. chipped in 15 in No. 9 Houston’s 11th straight win, 71-59 over South Florida. The Cougars shot 48 percent and never trailed in their 33rd straight home victory.

— Eleventh-ranked Marquette whizzed by Providence, 76-58 behind Sam Hauser’s 18 points and 13 rebounds. Sacar Anim scored 18 for the Golden Eagles, who shot 55 percent for the game.

— Jarrett Culver contributed 26 points and was one of six Texas Tech players to make multiple 3-pointers as the No. 14 Red Raiders overwhelmed No. 12 Kansas, 91-62. It was most lopsided Big 12 loss for the Jayhawks since an 86-53 loss at Oklahoma State on Feb. 7, 2000.

— Matt Haarms scored 17 points and 15th-rated Purdue won for the 14th time in 16 games by downing Nebraska, 75-72. Grady Eifert beat the shot clock for two huge baskets down the stretch as the Boilermakers improved to 13-3 in the Big Ten.

— No. 19 Iowa State was beaten by TCU as Kouat Noi had 20 points with 13 rebounds in pushing the Horned Frogs to a 75-72 win against the Cyclones. Alex Robinson contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for TCU, which went ahead 71-68 on Desmond Bane’s 3-pointer with just under two minutes left.

— Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 20 Virginia Tech topped Notre Dame, 67-59. Blackshear is averaging 24.7 points and 12.0 rebounds over his last three games.

— Brad Davison scored 16 points, while teammates D’Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ each added 14 to push 22nd-ranked Wisconsin past Northwestern, 69-64.

— Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice had team highs of 12 points and Kamau Stokes added 11 while 23rd-rated Kansas State shot 62 percent in an 85-46 smothering of Oklahoma State.

— Anthony Cowan Jr. furnished 19 points and Bruno Fernando added 14 with 10 rebounds to lead No. 24 Maryland to a 72-62 win against Ohio State.

NBA-SCHEDULE

No Harden, no problem for Rockets

UNDATED (AP) — James Harden was too ill to face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but the Houston Rockets were up to the challenge.

Eric Gordon drained four 3-pointers and scored 25 points as the Rockets knocked off the two-time defending NBA champs, 118-112 in Oakland. Chris Paul finished with 23 points, including a pair of free throws that put Houston ahead by six with 68 seconds to play.

Paul also handed out 11 of his season-high 17 assists in the first half to reach 9,000 for his career, helping Houston avoid a third straight road loss.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Warriors, who ended a five-game home winning streak. Stephen Curry nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The league’s other conference leader was able to win as Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) provided 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their 16th win in 18 games, 140-128. Khris Middleton scored 28 points against Minnesota, which played its second straight game without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— Jusuf Nurkic (YOO’-suhf NUR’-kihch) scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to carry the Trail Blazers to their third straight win, 130-115 at Philadelphia. Damian Lillard had 17 points for the Trail Blazers, who opened the second half on a 17-6 run to build a 76-62 lead.

— Zach LaVine (lah-VEEN’) scored a career-high 42 points and Lauri Markkanen furnished a personal-best 35 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls topped the Celtics, 126-116. Boston lost for the fourth time in seven games despite Kyrie Irving’s 37 points and 10 assists.

— Thaddeus Young scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting to propel the Pacers to their eighth win in nine games, 119-112 against the Wizards. Bojan (BOY’-ahn) Bogdanovic added 18 for Indiana, while Domantas Sabonis (sah-BOH’-nihs) chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds.

— Buddy Hield (heeld) scored 34 points and the Kings withstood Russell Westbrook’s 41-point performance to beat the Thunder, 119-116. De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley each added 19 points for Sacramento, which is 1 ½ games out of a playoff berth.

— Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell each scored 25 points on 8 of 14 shooting as the Jazz dumped the Mavericks, 125-109. Jae Crowder contributed 22 points off the bench, and Joe Ingles finished with 18 for Utah.

— D’Angelo Russell tied a career high with 40 points and made some huge shots down the stretch of the Nets’ 117-115 win at Charlotte. Hornets guard Kemba Walker scored 28 of his 32 points in the second half, but Brooklyn managed to stay in sixth place in the East.

— Ish Smith scored 22 points off the bench and Langston Galloway delivered 15 points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to carry the Pistons to a 119-96 rout of Miami. Blake Griffin had 20 points while Galloway and Luke Kennard each scored 17 as Detroit moved into seventh in the East.

— The Pelicans beat the Lakers, 128-115 as Jrue Holiday hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to help New Orleans win with Anthony Davis on the bench. LeBron James had 27 points and 12 assists, and Brandon Ingram scored 29 points for Los Angeles.

— The Suns’ franchise-worst losing streak is at 17 games after Trae Young and Kent Bazemore each scored 23 points in the Hawks’ 120-112 victory against Phoenix. Taurean Prince finished with 21 points and John Collins added 19 with 14 rebounds in Atlanta’s first win in three games.

— Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points and Cedi Osman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining in the Cavaliers’ 112-107 verdict over the Grizzlies. Love also grabbed 12 boards, hit six 3s and made all eight of his free throw attempts.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Sabres whip Caps

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals had the possibility of grabbing a share of first place in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division on Saturday. Instead, they allowed the New York Islanders to move four points in front of them.

Sam Reinhart registered his third career hat trick and the Sabres ended a four-game skid by downing the Caps, 5-2 in Buffalo. Rookie Rasmus Dahlin and Jason Pominville also scored in a game in which Buffalo never trailed.

Alex Ovechkin (oh-VEHCH’-kihn) extended his goal streak to five games by netting his league-leading 44th, but Washington ended a two-game winning streak and lost for the third time in six games.

The Islanders completed a 1-1-1 road trip and padded their division lead by blanking the Canucks, 4-0 in Vancouver. Robin Lehner stopped 36 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the eight by New York this season. Fourth-liners Casey Cizikas (sih-ZEE’-kuhs) and Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Isles.

In other NHL results:

— The Stadium Series game in Philadelphia went into overtime before Claude Giroux (juh-ROO’) scored 1:59 into the extra session to complete the Flyers comeback in a rainy 4-3 win against the Penguins. Pittsburgh led 3-1 until James van Riemsdyk (REEMZ’-dyk) and Jakub Voracek scored in the final 3:04 of regulation, the last goal coming with just 40 seconds left.

— Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season to highlight Colorado’s fourth straight win, 5-0 versus the Predators. Nathan MacKinnon provided a pair of goals and an assist, while Alexander Kerfoot scored once and set up two others.

— Sammy Blais tallieded in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Blues a 2-1 win against the Bruins. Alexander Steen scored in regulation and Jordan Binnington stopped 31 shots as St. Louis won for the 12th time in 13 games.

— Zach Hyman scored twice in the final 1:50 of the third period as the Maple Leafs erased an early 3-0 deficit and beat the Canadiens, 6-3. William Nylander (NEE’-lan-dur) and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist as Toronto ended its season-worst three-game losing streak.

— Sergei Bobrovsky (boh-BRAHF’-skee) recorded his second shutout in two nights by turning back 26 shots in the Blue Jackets’ 4-0 victory over the Sharks. Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist for Columbus, and Matt Duchene (doo-SHAYN’) tallied in his second game since being acquired by the Blue Jackets on Friday.

— Curtis McElhinney made 14 of his 24 saves in the third period to complete his 10th career shutout in the Hurricanes’ 3-0 win at Dallas. Lucas Wallmark and Justin Faulk scored before Jordan Martinook added an empty-netter to secure Carolina’s fifth victory in six games.

— Ryan Strome (strohm) scored twice and Alexandar Georgiev (GEER’-gee-ehv) made 19 saves as the Rangers topped the Devils, 5-2 to move a game over .500. Chris Kreider and Jimmy Vesey (VEE’-see) each had a goal and an assist for New York.

— The Panthers won for the 10th time in 15 games as Aleksander Barkov and Keith Yandle provided power-play goals in a 6-1 rout of the Kings. Roberto Luongo stopped 18 shots and tied Ed Belfour for third place in career wins among goaltenders with 484.

— Sam Gagner scored for the second straight game to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead in the second period of a 2-1 victory against the Ducks. Josh Currie netted his first NHL goal and Mikko Koskinen handled 33 shots for Edmonton.

NHL-NEWS

Zucarello goes to Stars

UNDATED (AP) — The Stars have acquired forward Mats Zuccarello (zoo-kah-REH’-loh) from the Rangers to bolster their push for a playoff spot.

The Rangers are receiving a conditional second-round draft pick this year and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Zuccarello had 113 goals and 239 assists in 509 games over parts of nine seasons in New York, including 11 goals and 37 points in 46 games this season.

Dallas also picked up veteran defenseman Ben Lovejoy from the Devils for blueliner Connor Carrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick.

In other NHL news:

— The Blue Jackets made their second trade in two days with the Senators by acquiring forward Ryan Dzingel (duh-ZIHN’-gul) for winger Anthony Duclair and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021. The 26-year-old Dzingel has a career-high 44 points on 22 goals and 22 assists in 57 games this season.

— The Hurricanes activated center Jordan Staal from injured reserve before Saturday’s game at Dallas. The 30-year-old has missed 32 of 34 games with a concussion suffered in early December.

— Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (oh-POH’-soh) tells The Associated Press he’s feeling good while recovering from his third concussion in less than three years. His comment came after coach Phil Housley said Okposo has begun skating on his own a little over a week since being felled by a punch to the face against the Rangers.

MLB-NEWS

Kershaw expected to resume throwing next week

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to resume his regular throwing program next week.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw was feeling better.

Roberts gave Kershaw a chance to “reset” after two spring outings on the mound. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he “just didn’t feel right” after a live batting practice session on Monday and a bullpen on Wednesday.

In other baseball news:

— Jose Martinez has signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract to remain with the Cardinals. Martinez led the Cardinals with a .305 average and 163 hits last season, and was seventh among National League batting leaders. The Cardinals also announced that right-hander Miles Mikolas (MY’-koh-lahs) will start opening day at Milwaukee on March 28.

— Free agent first baseman Hanley Ramirez has agreed to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians. The former National League Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star will sign with the three-time defending AL Central champions and join them in camp once he passes a physical. The 35-year-old Ramirez played in just 44 games last season with the Boston Red Sox before he was released in May. He did not sign with another team.

— The White Sox have finalized minor league deals with right-hander Ervin Santana and outfielder Preston Tucker..

— The Indians have officially signed former All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard, who received a minor league contract and roster invitation from the Indians

— The Reds have signed shortstop Jose Iglesias to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.

PGA-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnson rights himself to maintain control of Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dustin Johnson will carry a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy into the final round of the PGA’s Mexico Championship.

Johnson watched a six-shot lead shrink to two before putting together enough birdies for a 5-under 66 and a 16 under total. He’ll be seeking his 20th PGA title when he tees off Sunday.

No one else was closer than seven shots of the lead. Tiger Woods got within four strokes before a double-bogey and bogey on consecutive holes. He’s 10 off the pace.

LPGA THAILAND

Yang holds off Lee to win third LPGA Thailand title

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Amy Yang won the LPGA Thailand for the third time after holding off Minjee Lee by one stroke on Sunday.

Yang, from South Korea, carded a final-round 65 and a 22-under-par 266 at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course for her fourth overall LPGA Tour win.

Despite lightning stopping play for 50 minutes and a rain delay later in the round, Yang emerged from a three-way tie with Lee and Carlota Ciganda with a birdie from the fringe of the green on the par-3 16th to regain the lead at 21 under.

WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S COMBINED

Brignone wins World Cup combined at favored Swiss course

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Federica Brignone (feh-deh-REE’-kah breen-YOH’-nay) completed a World Cup hat trick Sunday by winning an Alpine combined event at Crans-Montana in Switzerland for the third straight year.

Brignone protected her lead from the morning downhill with a solid slalom run to beat Roni Remme by 0.38 seconds. Remme was fastest in slalom to get a first career podium finish.

Wendy Holdener was third, trailing 1.04 behind Brignone, two weeks after retaining her world title in the combined.