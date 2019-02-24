Update on the latest sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Spartans top Wolverines to take over Big Ten lead

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State has become the undisputed leader of the Big Ten Conference following a victory against its archrival.

Cassius Winston poured in 27 points and had eight assists as the 10th-ranked Spartans downed No. 7 Michigan, 77-70 at Ann Arbor. Kenny Goins had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the short-handed Spartans, while Xavier Tillman added 14 points.

Michigan State trailed 51-45 before going on a 21-7 spurt to take control. The run helped the Spartans improve to 23-5 overall and 14-3 in the conference, a half-game ahead of Purdue.

Michigan State rallied despite the continued absences of Nick Ward and Joshua Langford due to injuries.

The Wolverines shot 2 for 14 from 3-point range in the second half and fell to 13-4 in the Big Ten

In other top 25 action:

— Naji Marshall scored 17 points and Xavier used a big second-half surge to rally past No. 17 Villanova 66-54. Marshall had seven points during a 17-0 run that gave the Musketeers their first lead midway through the second half. The Wildcats have dropped three straight in Big East play for the first time since the conference was reconfigured.

NBA SCHEDULE

Magic beat Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — The Orlando Magic have continued their hot streak by knocking off a division leader.

Terrence Ross scored 28 points against his former team as the Magic won for the sixth time in seven games, 113-98 at Toronto. Nikola Vucevic (NEE’-koh-lah VOO’-cheh-vihch) had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, which led by as many as 20 before ending the Raptors’ seven-game winning streak.

Jonathan Isaac scored 16 points and D.J. Augustin had 12 as the Magic moved within one game of Charlotte for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points and 10 assists for Toronto, which rested forward Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard.

The Raptors now trail the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks by two games and pace the Atlantic Division by 5 ½ over the 76ers.

Checking out Sunday’s other NBA action:

— The Nuggets won their fourth in a row as Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kihch) and Paul Millsap led them to a 123-96 thrashing of the Clippers. Jokic had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Millsap had 21 points and 16 boards to help Denver improve to 26-4 at home. Lou Williams scored 24 and Danilo Gallinari had 19 for the Clippers, who missed 21 of their 24 3-point attempts.

— Damyean Dotson scored 27 points and the Knicks ended their franchise-record 18-game losing streak by outscoring the Spurs, 130-118. Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr. and Emmanual Mudiay (MOO’-dee-ay) all had 19 points in the Knicks’ first home victory since Dec. 1 against Milwaukee. DeMar DeRozan had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs, who fell to 1-6 on their trip that ends Monday night in Brooklyn.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Caps outlast Rangers

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals coughed up leads of 3-1 and 5-3 on Sunday before inching closer to the NHL’s Metropolitan Division lead.

Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NET’-sahv) tucked the puck behind Henrik Lundqvist at 4:20 of overtime to complete the Caps’ 6-5 win over the Rangers. Nicklas Backstrom tallied tice for the defending Stanley Cup champs, who were about six minutes from a 5-3 victory until Vladislav Namestnikov and Brady Skjei (shay) tallied for New York. Skjei beat Pheonix Copley with 31 seconds left in regulation.

Tom Wilson notched his 17th goal for the Capitals, who are within two points of the Metropolitan-leading Islanders. New York now has two games in hand.

Elsewhere on the ice:

— Austin Czarnik (ZAHR’-nihk) scored with 41 seconds remaining to lift the Flames over the Senators, 2-1. Mickael Backlund also scored and David Rittich (RIH’-tihk) handled 22 shots in Calgary’s fifth straight victory since a season-worst four-game losing streak. The Flames have the second-best record in the league at 39-16-7.

— Joe Pavelski registered his fifth career hat trick, including two goals in a 55-second span of the second period to guide the Sharks past the Red Wings, 5-3. San Jose trailed 3-1 in the second until Brent Burns scored and set up Pavelski two minutes later. The Sharks stayed three points behind the Flames for the Pacific Division and Western Conference leads.

— Darcy Kuemper (KEHM’-pur) stopped 34 shots and Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period as the Coyotes earned a 4-1 win over the Jets. Brad Richardson, Clayton Keller and Josh Archibald also scored to back Kuemper, who blanked Winnipeg following Patrik Laine’s (LY’-nayz) power-play goal 2:11 into the game. The Jets lead the Central Division by one point over Nashville with two games in hand.

— The Wild pulled out a 2-1 win over the Blues on Ryan Donato’s goal at 2:29 of overtime. Donato has provided four points during a three-game winning streak that began once he was acquired from Boston for Charlie Coyle last week. Chad Allen made 33 saves for the Blues, who lost for just the second time in their last 14 games.

— The Stars coughed up a 3-0 lead before Jason Spezza (SPEHT’-suh) scored on a 5-on-3 power play with 11:05 left in a 4-3 verdict over the Blackhawks in Chicago. Mats Zucarello (zoo-kah-REH’-loh) made it 3-0 1:44 into the second period, his first game since Dallas acquired him from the Rangers. Chicago forward Patrick Kane saw his 20-game point streak come to an end as the Blackhawks lost their second straight since winning 10 of 12 to climb back into the playoff hunt.

NHL NEWS

Bruins sign Stempniak

UNDATED (AP) — Journeyman forward Lee Stempniak (STEHMP’-nee-ak) is getting another shot at extending his NHL career after signing a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins.

Under league rules, the Bruins were required to place the 13-year veteran on waivers Sunday before he can be assigned to Providence, their AHL affiliate. The move comes some 10 days after Stempniak signed a tryout contract with Providence, where he had two goals and four points in four games.

The 36-year-old has played for 10 NHL teams since his debut with the Blues in 2005-06, scoring 203 goals and 469 points and 909 games.

NASCAR-ATLANTA

Flu-ridden Keselowski wins at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Brad Keselowski recovered from a stomach virus in time to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Team Penske started the day with a replacement driver on standby for Keselowski because the bug that hit him late Friday night kept him out of the car for a portion of final practice. Keselowski received intravenous fluids in the track’s infield medical center and vowed to complete all 500 miles.

The win is the first points victory for Ford’s new Mustang and came a week after the manufacturer was locked out of a podium finish at the Daytona 500.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second in a rebound from his disappointing debut with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kurt Busch was third in a Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing.

PGA-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnson cruises to 20th career title in Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY (AP) —Dustin Johnson closed with a 5-under 66 for a five-shot victory over Rory McIlroy in the PGA’s Mexico Championship.

Johnson struggled early and caught a good break from behind a tree on the fifth hole. He escaped potential trouble on the hole when he was given free relief behind a tree because the heel of his shoe was on the cart path.

McIlroy asked for similar relief on the next hole and was denied when it was deemed he could not attempt the shot. He wound up hitting into the water and made bogey. Johnson birdied and was on his way.

PGA-PUERTO RICO OPEN

Martin Trainer wins Puerto Rico Open for 1st PGA Tour title

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Martin Trainer won the Puerto Rico Open for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 5-under 67 at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club for a three-stroke victory over four players.

Trainer birdied four of the last 10 holes to finish at 15-under 273.

Third-round leader Aaron Baddeley shot a 72 to tie for second with Daniel Berger, Roger Sloan and Johnson Wagner.

LPGA THAILAND

Yang holds off Lee to win third LPGA Thailand title

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Amy Yang won the LPGA Thailand for the third time after holding off Minjee Lee by one stroke.

Yang carded a final-round 65 and a 22-under-par 266 at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course for her fourth overall LPGA Tour win.

MLB-NEWS

Marlins rookie Mesa strains hamstring

UNDATED (AP) — Miami Marlins outfield prospect Victor Victor Mesa strained his right hamstring in a spring training game Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Mesa pulled up and grabbed his hamstring while trying to beat out a ground ball in the sixth inning. He was removed from the game.

The Marlins signed the Cuban native to a $5.25 million bonus last October. The 22-year-old Mesa had not played in a game in nearly two years following his defection from Cuba.

In other baseball news:

— Free agent first baseman Hanley Ramirez has agreed to sign a minor league contract with the Indians. The 35-year-old former National League Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star will sign with the three-time defending AL Central champions and join them in camp once he passes a physical. Ramirez played in just 44 games with the Red Sox last season, hitting .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs before he was released in May. He did not sign with another team.

— Brett Lawrie has finalized a minor league deal with the Brewers, 19 months after his last big league game. Lawrie is a .261 career hitter with 71 homers and 253 RBIs in 588 games over six seasons with Toronto, Oakland and Chicago.