Sharks acquire F Gustav Nyquist from Red Wings for 2 picks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings for two draft picks.

The teams finalized the deal late Sunday night that sends a 2019 second-round pick and conditional 2020 third-rounder from the Sharks to the Red Wings.

Nyquist scored a goal earlier in the day for Detroit in a 5-3 loss to San Jose. The teams then finalized the deal hours later after Nyquist waived his no-trade clause.

The pick in the 2020 draft will become a second-rounder if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final this season or if Nyquist re-signs with San Jose as a free agent this summer. The Sharks have Florida’s second-round pick this year as well as their own and will send the lower pick to Detroit.

The 28-year-old Nyquist has 16 goals and 33 assists in 62 games this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports