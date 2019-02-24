Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Serbia’s Djere tops Canada’s Auger-Aliassime to win Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Laslo Djere of Serbia beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 in the Rio Open on Sunday for his ATP Tour title.

The 23-year-old Djere also beat top-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Taro Daniel of Japan and Casper Ruud of Norway en route to the final in the clay-court event. On Saturday in the semifinals, Djere had a walkover when Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia withdrew because of a right leg injury.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime was making his first appearance in a tour final.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

3:07 pm
Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

4:32 am
Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

2:13 am
Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado
Sports

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado
Sports

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title
Sports

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

Scroll to top
Skip to content