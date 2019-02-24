No. 12 Oregon State women defeat UCLA 75-72

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored 11 of 21 points in the fourth quarter and No. 12 Oregon State turned back UCLA 75-72 on Sunday.

The Beavers (23-5, 13-3 Pac-12) won their third straight game, swept the season series with the Bruins (17-11, 10-6) and remained tied with Stanford for second place in the Pac-12 behind No. 2 Oregon (14-2) with two regular-season games remaining for each of the three contenders.

The Beavers led by seven in the final quarter before the Bruins rallied to tie on Japreece Dean’s 3-pointer with three minutes left. Mikayla Pivec broke the tie with a basket, Goodman added a 3-pointer and — after a basket by UCLA’s Lajahna Drummer — made two free throws with 25 seconds left. Drummer scored again with 15 seconds left to cut the margin to three. Pivec missed two free throws but Dean’s 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer.

Pivec scored 18 points with 11 rebounds for Oregon State.

Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead UCLA, which was coming off a win over No. 2 Oregon. Dummer added 11 rebounds with her 12 points.