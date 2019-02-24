Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nelson scores 26 to lift American past Army 77-66

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson had 26 points as American topped Army 77-66 on Sunday.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds for American (14-13, 8-8 Patriot League). Sam Iorio added 13 points. Larry Motuzis had 13 points for the road team.

Lonnie Grayson had 14 points for the Black Knights (12-17, 7-9). Matt Wilson added 11 points. Aaron Duhart had 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights for the season. American defeated Army 71-68 on Feb. 9. American matches up against Lehigh at home on Wednesday. Army plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

