McWicked is harness racing’s Horse of the Year

McWicked is harness racing’s Horse of the Year, and the oldest pacer to capture the sport’s highest honor.

The 7-year-old won 12 of 19 races in 2018 to earn $1.57 million for SSG Stables. Casie Coleman is the trainer and Brian Sears was the primary driver.

McWicked easily outpoled the pacing mare Shartin N 86-27 in the voting by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association.

The previous oldest pacer to take the trophy was Good Time who was 6 in 1952.

McWicked also took home Pacer of the Year honors Sunday night at the annual Dan Patch Awards banquet. Atlanta, the 3-year-old filly who beat the boys in the Hambletonian, was named Trotter of the Year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

