Martin Trainer wins Puerto Rico Open for 1st PGA Tour title

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Martin Trainer won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 5-under 67 at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club for a three-stroke victory over four players.

Trainer birdied four of the last 10 holes to finish at 15-under 273. The 27-year-old PGA Tour rookie won twice last year on the Web.com Tour and finished fourth on the money list to earn a spot on the big tour.

Trainer earned $540,000 along with a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption to the PGA Championship, but didn’t get an invitation to the Masters in the event played opposite the World Golf Championships’ Mexico Championship.

Third-round leader Aaron Baddeley shot a 72 to tie for second with Daniel Berger (66), Roger Sloan (67) and Johnson Wagner (69). At No. 72, Berger was the highest ranked player in the field.

Associated Press

