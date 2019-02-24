Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Liverpool back atop Premier League after 0-0 at Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League by drawing 0-0 at Manchester United on Sunday in a lackluster game featuring more injuries than outstanding chances.

United had to make three substitutions in the first 43 minutes alone — Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and substitute Jesse Lingard all hobbled off — while Liverpool also lost Roberto Firmino to injury in the first half.

In a cagey match in which the teams’ top players failed to perform, United had less possession but ended up creating the best chances. Lingard was denied by Alisson Becker as he attempted to round the goalkeeper toward the end of the first half, while Lukaku headed at Alisson moments later.

It was the first goalless draw in the league at Old Trafford between England’s two most decorated teams since 1991, which is a year after Liverpool last won the title.

Liverpool is in a strong position to end that agonizing wait for the biggest trophy in English soccer, after moving a point above Manchester City with 11 games left.

However, Liverpool has only won three of its last nine games in all competitions — a run that started with the 2-1 loss at City on Jan. 3.

This was only the second league match in 10 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that United has dropped points. Under the circumstances, it was a good point considering the first-half injuries and the fact that key midfielder Nemanja Matic was ruled out after picking up an injury in training on Friday.

United dropped to fifth place because Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

4:32 am
Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

2:13 am
Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

1:56 am
Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado
Sports

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title
Sports

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan
Sports

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

Scroll to top
Skip to content