Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hirscher leads GS after 1st run, closes in on season title

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — Marcel Hirscher was closing in on the World Cup giant slalom title Sunday, leading the third-to-last race of the season after the opening run.

The seven-time overall champion, from Austria, holds a 236-point lead in the GS standings and would lock up the season-long discipline title with a first- or second-place finish — or if he finishes ahead of his closest challenger, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway.

Hirscher led Kristoffersen by 0.22 seconds after the opening run Sunday. Alexis Pinturault of France was 0.68 behind Hirscher and in third.

It would be Hirscher’s 19th career crystal globe for winning a World Cup season title, matching the men’s record of Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. Only Lindsey Vonn, who has 20, won more globes before retiring two weeks ago.

Hirscher has won 13 of the last 15 giant slaloms on the World Cup circuit but was beaten by Kristoffersen to gold at the world championships last week.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Puelblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

Puelblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

2:13 am
Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

1:56 am
Air Force wins series with Mercyhurst after 4-2 win

Air Force wins series with Mercyhurst after 4-2 win

1:52 am
Puelblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title
Sports

Puelblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan
Sports

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

Air Force wins series with Mercyhurst after 4-2 win
Sports

Air Force wins series with Mercyhurst after 4-2 win

Scroll to top
Skip to content