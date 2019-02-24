Czarnik scores in last minute, Flames beat Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Austin Czarnik scored with 41 seconds remaining to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames, who have won five straight. David Rittich made 22 saves.

Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, who lost their fourth straight. Craig Anderson made 33 saves.

Calgary is three points ahead of San Jose and leads the Pacific Division and the Western Conference at 39-16-7.

Sunday’s game marked the first meeting between the Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk and his brother, Brady, at the NHL level.

There were over 30 Tkachuk family members on hand for the game wearing specially made jerseys to support both teams. Prior to the game the brothers made a pact of no fighting with a handshake. A special moment saw the brothers take the opening faceoff.

Tied 1-1 to start the third, the Senators believed they took the lead on a power-play goal at 8:24, but the Flames challenged for goaltender interference as it appeared Rittich had covered the puck. It was nearly an identical play as in which the Flames had a first-period goal called back.

The Flames dominated in the second period, but Anderson was able to come up big when needed. The Senators tied it on Brady Tkachuk’s 14th of the season.

After being outplayed much of the period the younger Tkachuk took a pass just outside Ottawa’s blue line, broke in alone on Rittich and slid a backhand under the left pad.

It was the Senators’ first goal in 160:55 of play.

The Flames outplayed Ottawa in the first period, but only led 1-0.

Backlund opened the scoring at the four-minute mark with a quick wrist shot from the slot.

Matthew Tkachuk believed he had made it 2-0 just over three minutes later when he shoved the puck from under Anderson’s glove, but the Senators challenged and it was ruled there was goaltender interference.

NOTES: Anthony Duclair, acquired from Columbus as part of the Ryan Dzingel trade, made his debut with the Senators. Calgary’s Curtis Lazar and Dalton Prout were healthy scratches.

