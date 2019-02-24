Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brignone leads downhill leg of WCup Alpine combined event

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Federica Brignone was fastest in the downhill leg of a World Cup Alpine combined event Sunday, seeking victory for the third straight year at Crans-Montana.

Brignone was 0.37 seconds faster than Priska Nufer in spring-like soft snow as sunshine heated the south-facing Mont Lachaux course.

Nina Ortlieb, the daughter of 1992 Albertville Olympics downhill champion Patrick Ortlieb, trails Brignone by 0.43 in third.

Ragnhild Mowinckel, who took bronze in combined at the world championships this month, was fourth with 0.48 to make up in the afternoon slalom.

Two-time world champion Wendy Holdener, a slalom specialist, was 1.47 back in 11th.

The lineup was missing Olympic champion Michelle Gisin, who had season-ending knee surgery last month, and Mikaela Shiffrin, the World Cup overall standings leader, who is taking a two-week break after the worlds.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

4:32 am
Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

2:13 am
Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

1:56 am
Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado
Sports

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title
Sports

Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia joins 4-title club, Pueblo East wins 4A Title

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan
Sports

Copeland’s Four Goals Fuels CC to 8-2 Win Over No. 8 Western Michigan

Scroll to top
Skip to content