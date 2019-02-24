Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Boahen scores 22 to lift UIC past Milwaukee 74-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Godwin Boahen had 22 points as Illinois-Chicago defeated Milwaukee 74-59 on Sunday.

Marcus Ottey had 14 points and eight rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (15-14, 9-7 Horizon League). Tarkus Ferguson added 12 points and eight assists.

DeAndre Abram had 15 points for the Panthers (9-20, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Vance Johnson added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Wright had 14 points.

Darius Roy, who led the Panthers in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Flames leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-69 on Jan. 17. Illinois-Chicago faces Oakland on the road on Thursday. Milwaukee matches up against Northern Kentucky at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Jokic, Millsap lead Nuggets past Clippers 123-96

Henson, Melgoza lead Washington women past Colorado

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

