Young, Bazemore lead Hawks past Suns 120-112

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young and Kent Bazemore each scored 23 points, Taurean Prince added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks extended the Phoenix Suns’ franchise-worst losing streak to 17 games with a 120-112 victory Saturday night.

John Collins finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta, which snapped a two-game skid to avoid a home loss against the NBA’s worst team. Just two weeks ago at State Farm Arena, the Hawks allowed the New York Knicks, last in the Eastern Conference, to snap an 18-game slide.

There were 13 lead changes and three ties in the first half, but the Suns were just 1 for 1 on free throws while Atlanta was 14 of 15. The Hawks led 63-59 at the break, but Phoenix got 17 points from Tyler Johnson in the third quarter to lead by one heading into the fourth.

The Suns took their biggest lead at eight on a pair of free throws by DeAndre Ayton with 5:46 remaining. Omari Spellman answered with five points on Atlanta’s next two possessions, and Phoenix went without a field goal for the final 4:16.

Young stepped back and made a deep straightaway 3-pointer to force a 105-all tie. He hit a pair of free throws at the 2:56 mark to give Atlanta the lead for good.

Johnson scored 29 points, and Devin Booker added 26 for the Suns. Ayton had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Suns: Haven’t won since Jan. 12 against Denver and have just two victories in their last 26 games. … They have allowed at least 111 points in each game of the losing streak.

Hawks: Rookie starting G Kevin Huerter missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said he will see how Huerter looks at Monday’s shootaround before deciding if he’s ready to return.

Suns: Visit the Miami Heat on Monday.

Hawks: Visit the Houston Rockets on Monday.

