Wynter scores 19 to lift Drexel over Delaware 68-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter registered 19 points and eight rebounds as Drexel beat Delaware 68-60 on Saturday.

Alihan Demir had 13 points for Drexel (13-16, 7-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). James Butler added 12 points and nine rebounds. Trevor John had 10 points for the home team.

Ryan Allen had 18 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-13, 8-8). Eric Carter added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Dragons evened the season series against the Fightin’ Blue Hens with the win. Delaware defeated Drexel 76-75 on Jan. 26. Drexel faces Hofstra at home on Thursday. Delaware matches up against Northeastern at home on Thursday.

