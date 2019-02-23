Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

World Cup race in Bulgaria canceled after overnight snowfall

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — The first men’s World Cup super-G after the world championships has been canceled due to snowfall a few hours before its scheduled start Saturday.

Governing body FIS says conditions would not allow the race to happen “due to last night’s snowfall and the present weather situation.”

It was not immediately clear whether the race will be rescheduled. This season’s calendar includes two more super-G events — in Kvitfjell next week and at the World Cup Finals in Soldeu on March 14.

Alexis Pinturault of France won a combined event, consisting of a super-G and a slalom run, on the same course Friday. A men’s giant slalom is scheduled for Sunday.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

10:56 pm
Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

9:27 pm
Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle

Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle

9:18 pm
No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College
Sports

No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie
Sports

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle
Sports

Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle

Scroll to top
Skip to content