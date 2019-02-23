Williams lifts East Carolina over Tulane 85-81

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shawn Williams scored a season-high 27 points as East Carolina narrowly defeated Tulane 85-81 on Saturday night.

Isaac Fleming added 20 points for the Pirates. Fleming also had 10 rebounds for the Pirates.

Seth LeDay had 14 points and seven rebounds for East Carolina (10-16, 3-11 American Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Jayden Gardner added 11 points.

After falling behind 53-47 at the half, East Carolina outscored Tulane 38-28 in the second half to earn the victory. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Pirates’ 47 points in the first half marked a season high for the visitors, while the 53 first-half points for the Green Wave was the best of the season for the home team.

Connor Crabtree scored a season-high 23 points for the Green Wave (4-22, 0-14), who have now lost 16 games in a row. Samir Sehic added 21 points and seven rebounds. Moses Wood had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. East Carolina defeated Tulane 66-65 on Jan. 31. East Carolina plays Houston at home on Wednesday. Tulane plays Tulsa on the road on Thursday.





