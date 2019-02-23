Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Vrankic leads Santa Clara over San Francisco 68-65

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 20 points as Santa Clara narrowly defeated San Francisco 68-65 on Saturday night.

Tahj Eaddy had 16 points for Santa Clara (15-13, 7-7 West Coast Conference). Trey Wertz added 13 points. Guglielmo Caruso had 13 points for the home team.

Frankie Ferrari had 17 points and nine assists for the Dons (21-7, 9-5), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jimbo Lull added 12 points. Nate Renfro had seven rebounds.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Dons with the win. San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 78-72 on Feb. 9. Santa Clara plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Thursday. San Francisco plays San Diego at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Washington earns share of Pac-12 title, beats Colorado 64-55

Washington earns share of Pac-12 title, beats Colorado 64-55

10:45 pm
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

10:36 pm
Grubauer gets 1st shutout of season as Avs blank Preds 5-0

Grubauer gets 1st shutout of season as Avs blank Preds 5-0

6:24 pm
Washington earns share of Pac-12 title, beats Colorado 64-55
Sports

Washington earns share of Pac-12 title, beats Colorado 64-55

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Grubauer gets 1st shutout of season as Avs blank Preds 5-0
Sports

Grubauer gets 1st shutout of season as Avs blank Preds 5-0

Scroll to top
Skip to content