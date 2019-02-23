Update on the latest sports

NFL-BEARS-PARKEY

AP source: Bears release embattled kicker Cody Parkey

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bears have decided to release embattled kicker Cody Parkey after one season.

The person spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Signed to a four-year contract in March, Parkey made just 23 of 30 field goals during the regular season for the third-lowest conversion rate in the NFL. He was 42 of 45 on extra points.

Six of his misses, counting the playoffs, hit uprights, including a 43-yard attempt in the closing seconds of the Bears’ wild-card loss to Philadelphia at Soldier Field that also ricocheted off the crossbar.

Cardinals sign OF Jose Martinez to 2-year contract

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed Jose Martinez to a two-year contract, essentially buying out the slugging outfielder’s first year of arbitration next season.

The Cardinals announced the deal before their Grapefruit League opener against the Marlins on Saturday. Martinez is expected to play right field and bat second.

Terms of his contract were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old Martinez led the Cardinals with a .305 average and 163 hits last season, and was seventh among National League batting leaders. He played 887 games in the minors before finally reaching the big leagues, but he’s hit .309 over parts of three seasons since arriving.

Martinez, who can also play first base, will compete with Dexter Fowler and Tyler O’Neill this spring for the right field job. He could also back up Marcell Ozuna in left.

Stars acquire defenseman Lovejoy in trade with Devils

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have acquired veteran defenseman Ben Lovejoy in a trade with the New Jersey Devils.

The Stars sent defenseman Connor Carrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Devils in the deal reached Saturday, two days before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Lovejoy is an 11-year veteran and defensive specialist who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016. He was second on the Devils with 77 blocked shots while playing a key penalty-killing role. He has two goals and seven points in 51 games this season and 20 goals and 99 points in 524 career games.

General manager Jim Nill called Lovejoy “an experienced, battle-tested player who has a track record of performing in meaningful late-season games.”

The trade comes with Dallas seeking to keep pace in the congested Western Conference playoff race in which five points separate the seventh-place Stars and 12th-place Vancouver.

Dallas is 2-4-1 in its past seven and hosts Carolina on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Carrick had a goal and four points in 14 games with the Stars this season.

Amy Yang, Minjee Lee share 3rd-round lead in Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Two-time champion Amy Yang of South Korea and Australian Minjee Lee shared a two-shot lead on 15-under 201 after the third round of the LPGA Thailand on Saturday.

Yang, who won twice on this course in 2015 and 2017, shot six birdies for a 6-under 66, and Lee also had six birdies — and one bogey — for 67, which included a stunning 30-foot downhill putt on the final hole at Siam Country Club Pattaya.

The 29-year-old Yang, who has three LPGA titles said: “I’m a little nervous to be in the lead and I might get nervous out there tomorrow, but I’m just going to be patient and do my best.”

Two shots behind was second-round leader Jenny Shin (70). The South Korean finished strongly with a birdie immediately followed by an eagle on the par-5 18th.

Nelly Korda shot 66 to sit three shots behind the lead at 12 under. She is tied for fourth with fellow American Austin Ernst (69) and first-round leader Ji Eun-Hee (70).

Olympic champion Goggia wins 1st downhill of post-Vonn era

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia (GOH’-jah) has won the first World Cup downhill of the post-Lindsey Vonn era.

Goggia was rewarded Saturday with her first victory this season after taking an aggressively direct racing line typical of Vonn, the American star who retired after winning downhill bronze in the world championships two weeks ago.

The Italian racer was 0.49 seconds faster than Joana Haehlen of Switzerland. Nicole Schmidhofer extended her downhill standings lead by placing third.

World Cup race in Bulgaria canceled after overnight snowfall

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — The first men’s World Cup super-G after the world championships has been canceled due to snowfall a few hours before its scheduled start Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether the race will be rescheduled. This season’s calendar includes two more super-G events.

Alexis Pinturault of France won a combined event, consisting of a super-G and a slalom run, on the same course Friday. A men’s giant slalom is scheduled for Sunday.