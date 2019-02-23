Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Leonard spoils DeRozan’s return to Toronto

UNDATED (AP) — DeMar DeRozan was warmly received in his return to Toronto, but the rest of the Raptors served as rude hosts to the rest of the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had a go-ahead dunk with 15 seconds left and scored 25 points to help the Raptors beat his former Spurs teammates, 120-117. Leonard stole the ball from DeRozan at midcourt and raced in alone for a one-handed slam.

Pascal Siakam (see’-AH’-kam) added 22 points to help Toronto win its seventh straight game.

DeRozan finished with 23 points, but San Antonio had to settle for a split of the two-game season series.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— Paul George nailed a floater with 0.8 seconds to play in double-overtime to cap his 45-point performance and give the Thunder a 148-147 triumph over Utah. Russell Westbrook added 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, helping Oklahoma City overcome 38 points from Donovan Mitchell. Westbrook fouled out with 1:09 left in the first overtime, ending his NBA streak of 11 consecutive games with a triple-double.

— Denver had seven players score in double-figures as Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kihch) had 19 points and 13 rebounds in the Nuggets’ third straight win, 114-104 over Dallas. Paul Millsap had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who outscored the Mavericks 39-23 in the third quarter to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 91-74 advantage.

— Montrezl (MAHN’-trehz) Harrell matched his career high with 30 points while shooting 11-for-14 in the Clippers’ 112-106 win at Memphis. Danilo Gallinari added 23 points, including 10 straight in the fourth quarter.

— Wesley Matthews scored 15 of his 24 points during a third-quarter rally that helped the Pacers turn a 20-point deficit into a 126-111 victory over the Pelicans. Domantis Sabonis (sah-BOH’-nihs) had 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Bojan (BOY’-ahn) Bogdanovic added 20 points for Indiana.

— Thon Maker sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining and the Pistons overcame Blake Griffin’s ejection to beat the Hawks, 125-122.

— Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 32 points, and Andre Drummond added 26 and 21 rebounds to help Detroit pull out a victory after Griffin received his second technical foul in the third quarter.

— Kemba Walker had 27 points and 11 assists in the Hornets’ 123-110 win against Washington. Nic Batum (bah-TOOM’) finished with 20 points in his first game at shooting guard this season, helping Charlotte overcome Brad Beal’s season-high 46 points for the Wizards.

— Lauri Markannen made two of three free throws with 1.5 seconds left to give the Bulls a 110-109 victory over the Magic. Markannen finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Zach LaVine (lah-VEEN’) added 22 points for the Bulls.

— Derrick Rose scored 20 points and Taj Gibson added a season-high 19 as the short-handed Timberwolves handed the Knicks their 18th consecutive home loss, 115-104. Karl-Anthony Towns had his streak of 303 consecutive starts snapped when he was placed in the concussion protocol after a car accident.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Buffalo thumps Kent St.

UNDATED (AP) — Buffalo was among two ranked teams on Friday’s men’s basketball schedule, and the 25th-rated Bulls coasted to an 80-57 rout of Kent State.

Nick Perkins scored a career-high 27 points in Buffalo’s 24th consecutive home win. Perkins delivered eight points in the final 1:15 of the first half as part of an electrifying 10-0 run that put the Bulls ahead, 35-27 at halftime. CJ Massinburg scored 18 for the 24-3 Bulls.

No. 21 Iowa also won as Jordan Bohannon hit three 3s in overtime, including one with 20.2 seconds left to push the Buckeyes past Indiana, 76-70.

Tyler Cook had 18 points and Bohannon added 17 as the Hawkeyes improved to 21-6 with their fifth win in six games.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Duchene changes dressing rooms before Jackets beat Sens

UNDATED (AP) — Matt Duchene (doo-SHAYN’) was able to celebrate a victory against the team that traded him just hours earlier.

Duchene was held without a point in his first game since being acquired by Columbus, but Sergei Bobrovsky (boh-BRAHF’-skee) made 22 saves in the Blue Jackets’ 3-0 shutout of the Senators in Ottawa.

Duchene received an ovation from the crowd when he was introduced in the starting lineup. He was then mildly booed when he touched the puck during his second shift of the game, but he received applause during a short video tribute.

The Jackets picked up Duchene for a 2019 first-round draft pick and two top prospects. Columbus will send an additional 2020 first-round draft pick to Ottawa if it is able to sign Duchene to a contract extension.

Josh Anderson, Cam Atkinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand (BYOHRK’-strand) scored for the Blue Jackets, who are back in a third-place tie with Pittsburgh and six behind the first-place Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Andrew Mangiapane (MAN’-juh-PAN’-ee) scored with 3:29 left to give the Flames their fourth consecutive win, 2-1 over the Ducks. TJ Brodie also scored and Mike Smith stopped 25 shots to help the Western Conference leaders move three points ahead of San Jose.

— The Jets doubled up the Golden Knights, 6-3 as Patrik Laine (LY’-nay) scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck (HEH’-leh-buhk) stopped 31 shots. Winnipeg won for just the third time in nine games and stayed five points behind the West-leading Flames.

— J.T. Compher broke a 3-3 tie by scoring his second goal of the game with 5:22 remaining as the Avalanche outlasted the Blackhawks, 5-3. Carl Soderberg notched his 20th and 21st goals of the season for Colorado, which stayed one point out of a Western Conference playoff berth and dealt Chicago just its third loss in 13 games.

— Luke Kunin (KOO’-nihn) and Jordan Greenway scored in the first period to propel the Wild past the Red Wings, 3-2. Eric Staal added a goal in the second for Minnesota, which is 3-6-3 in their last 12 games but occupies the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

NHL-NEWS

McDavid suspended

UNDATED (AP) — Oilers center Connor McDavid has received a two-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check to the head of the New York Islanders’ Nick Leddy on Thursday. McDavid was given a minor penalty for the hit, which occurred late in the first period of the Oilers’ 4-3 overtime win against the Isles. The three-time All-Star ranks third in the NHL with 85 points this season, producing 32 goals and 53 assists.

In other NHL news:

— Brian Elliott will make his first start in three months when the Flyers host the Penguins in the Stadium Series against the Penguins in Philadelphia on Saturday. Flyers coach Scott Gordon says rookie Carter Hart’s struggles and Elliott’s play in relief caused him to go with his head instead of his heart. Elliott missed three months with a lower-body injury.

—The Sabres have placed forward Kyle Okposo (ah-POH’-soh) on injured reserve and demoted defenseman Lawrence Pilut to the minors. Okposo is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with his third concussion in less than three years.

— The Capitals have upgraded their blue line by acquiring defenseman Nick Jensen from the Red Wings. Washington sent a 2020 second-round pick and defenseman Madison Bowey to Detroit for Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round pick.

NFL-NEWS

Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution

UNDATED (AP) — Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn’t been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

In other NFL news:

— Ravens defensive back Tavon Young has signed a three-year contract extension, part of the team’s effort to retain budding talent. The 24-year-old had one year left on his rookie contract after playing in 15 games last season despite being bothered by a groin injury. He had 34 tackles, an interception and two fumble returns for touchdowns in 2018.

— Tyson Alualu is sticking with the Steelers after signing a two-year contract that will run through the 2020 season. The 31-year-old Alualu has 61 tackles and four sacks in 31 games since signing with the Steelers as a free agent in 2017.

MLB-NEWS

Kershaw shut down as precaution

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are giving Clayton Kershaw a few days off, although the ballclub doesn’t seem overly concerned about their top pitcher.

Kershaw has been shut down indefinitely because manager Dave Roberts says the Los Angeles Dodgers ace “didn’t feel right” after two discouraging outings on the mound. Roberts was unclear as to what exactly is going on with the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, but the manager told reporters in Arizona “no one is alarmed or worried about it.”

Kershaw says he’s just taking a couple days to reset and believes he’ll be playing catch soon.

In other baseball news:

— A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that versatile Marwin Gonzalez and the Twins have agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract, pending a successful physical. Gonzalez spent the last seven seasons with the Astros and hit .247 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs last year.

— A person familiar with the situation says the White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran right-hander Ervin Santana, pending a successful physical. If added to the 40-man roster, Santana would get a one-year contract paying $4.3 million while in the major leagues.

— The Angels have signed pitcher Dan Jennings to a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training. The left-hander appeared in 72 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers and had a 4-5 record with a 3.22 ERA.

— The Mets says infielder Jed Lowrie is likely to be ready for opening day after an MRI of his left knee was negative. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the team will progress slowly so that when Lowrie comes back to play he’s 100 percent.

— Sonny Gray has stiffness in his right elbow and was scratched from his scheduled start in the Reds’ spring training opener against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Gray experienced stiffness after a bullpen session on Monday. The Reds said he is not being sent for an MRI.

— A 20-second pitch clock will be phased in in three stages during spring training, with the start of ball/strike penalties depending on negotiations with the players’ association. Major League Baseball said Friday that the pitch clock will not be enforced this weekend and that beginning early next week umpires will issue reminders to batters and pitchers who violate the clock. MLB did not give a date for when it might start ball/strike penalties.

— A judge in Seattle has ruled that Lorena Martin’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the Mariners must be resolved in private arbitration rather than in court. Judge Regina Cahan ruled Friday that Martin had signed a contract with the team that called for any contract dispute to be resolved via arbitration.

NASCAR-ATLANTA

Almirola has Atlanta pole

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Aric Almirola has led a sweep of Ford Mustangs during today’s NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Almirola turned a lap at 181.472 mph to take the top qualifying spot and deny Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer a spot on the front row. Bowyer was fastest in the lone practice session of the day but slipped to third, behind Roush Fenway Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SYRACUSE-BOEHEIM

Boeheim to coach Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) will coach Syracuse against top-ranked Duke on Saturday night, his team’s first game since Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian on a darkened highway.

Police say the fatal accident happened on Interstate-690 in Syracuse on Wednesday night after a car crash.

No tickets have been issued to Boeheim and the investigation is continuing.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT

Mason contract extended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner has extended the contract of football coach Derek Mason after the Commodores reached a second bowl game in three seasons.

Mason finished his fifth season at Vanderbilt and has compiled a 24-38 record. The Commodores have won at least five games each of the past three seasons.

PGA-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dustin Johnson owns a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar (KOO’-chur) through two rounds of the PGA’s Mexico Championship.

Johnson followed Thursday’s 64 with a 4-under 67 that leaves him 11 under through 36 holes.

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for fourth at 7 under, one ahead of Ian Poulter and Cameron Smith.

PGA-PUERTO RICO OPEN

Trahan, Lashley share lead in Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — D.J. Trahan birdied the final hole for a 5-under 67 and a share of the second-round lead with Nate Lashley in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.

Trahan had seven birdies and two bogeys in his morning round.

Also playing in the morning wave, Lashley had six birdies and two bogeys in a 68 to match Trahan at 8 under.