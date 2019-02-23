Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tigers finalize 1-year deal with INF/OF Josh Harrison

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their one-year deal with free agent Josh Harrison.

Harrison, whose base salary will be worth $2 million, hit .250 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs last year. He missed time early in the season with a hand injury and played just 97 games.

Harrison spent his first eight major league seasons with Pittsburgh. He’s played second base, third base, shortstop and in the outfield.

Harrison hit a career-high 16 home runs in 2017.

