Taylor lifts Md.-Eastern Shore over Delaware St. 62-56

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Isaac Taylor had 18 points and nine rebounds as Maryland Eastern Shore beat Delaware State 62-56 on Saturday.

MESU’s Canaan Bartley scored the game’s final six points. He made two free throws to break a 56-all tie and later tipped in a rebound for two points. He capped the scoring with two free throws with eight seconds left.

Ahmad Frost had 11 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (5-24, 3-11 Mid-Eastern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Bartley added 10 points and six rebounds. Bryan Urrutia had six rebounds for the Hawks.

Saleik Edwards scored a career-high 23 points for the Hornets (4-21, 1-11). Kevin Larkin added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Johquin Wiley, who was second on the Hornets in scoring heading into the contest with 10.0 points per game, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 6).

Maryland Eastern Shore faces Morgan State at home next Monday. Delaware State faces Coppin State on the road on Monday.

