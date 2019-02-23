Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Stephen F. Austin rolls to 81-54 win over Incarnate Word

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 20 points and Stephen F. Austin rolled to 81-54 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday afternoon.

Shannon Bogues added 18 points and six assists for the Lumberjacks (14-12, 7-7 Southland Conference). Rance Cole had 14 points and Mitchell Seraille had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Lumberjacks shot 56 percent from the field compared to 36 percent for Incarnate Word.

SFA dominated the first half, building to a 24-16 lead midway through and using a 17-8 run to finish the period with a 41-24 advantage.

Incarnate Word got as close as 49-35 early in the second half before a six-minute drought allowed SFA to stretch its lead to 62-35 midway through and the Lumberjacks cruised from there.

Augustine Ene scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals (6-21, 1-13) who have lost 12-straight games. Antoine Smith Jr. added 12 points.

Associated Press

