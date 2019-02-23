Stars acquire defenseman Lovejoy in trade with Devils

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have acquired veteran defenseman Ben Lovejoy in a trade with the New Jersey Devils.

The Stars sent defenseman Connor Carrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Devils in the deal reached Saturday, two days before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Lovejoy is an 11-year veteran and defensive specialist who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016. He was second on the Devils with 77 blocked shots while playing a key penalty-killing role. He has two goals and seven points in 51 games this season and 20 goals and 99 points in 524 career games.

General manager Jim Nill called Lovejoy “an experienced, battle-tested player who has a track record of performing in meaningful late-season games.”

The trade comes with Dallas seeking to keep pace in the congested Western Conference playoff race in which five points separate the seventh-place Stars and 12th-place Vancouver.

Dallas is 2-4-1 in its past seven and hosts Carolina on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Carrick had a goal and four points in 14 games with the Stars this season.

