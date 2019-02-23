Scott lifts Florida Gulf Coast over Kennesaw State 78-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Scott came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-56 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night, the Eagles’ seventh straight home victory.

Dinero Mercurius had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (13-17, 8-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christian Carlyle added 12 points. Troy Baxter Jr. had 12 points for the home team.

The Owls’ 29.2 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Florida Gulf Coast opponent this season.

Bryson Lockley had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls (5-24, 2-12), who have now lost four consecutive games. Danny Lewis added 13 points. Tyler Hooker had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Kennesaw State 72-59 on Jan. 19. Florida Gulf Coast finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville on the road on Friday. Kennesaw State matches up against Liberty on the road on Tuesday.

