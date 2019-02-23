Sams scores 20 to lead North Florida over Liberty, 75-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as North Florida narrowly beat Liberty 75-70 on Saturday.

Caleb Homesley’s 3-pointer drew Liberty to within two points, 72-70 with six seconds remaining. The Flames then fouled J.T. Escobar who made both free throws to seal the win.

Wajid Aminu had 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for North Florida (14-16, 8-7 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Carter Hendricksen added 13 points. Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 12 points and seven assists for the hosts.

Caleb Homesley had 17 points for the Flames (23-6, 12-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Scottie James added 16 points and 14 rebounds. Keenan Gumbs had 14 points.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Flames with the win. Liberty defeated North Florida 70-64 on Jan. 19.

North Florida finishes out the regular season against Stetson at home on Tuesday. Liberty faces Kennesaw State at home on Tuesday.

